Banda urges workers to protect resources

Tourism Minister Charles Banda says government employees have a mammoth task of protecting resources from corrupt activities for the good of all Zambians.

Speaking when he opened a training workshop for Integrity Committee members in his ministry, Mr. Banda noted that from the time a directive was issued by Government to form Integrity Committees; there has been an increasing number of Integrity Committees constituted in both private and public institutions.

He says this has been an important factor in mainstreaming integrity in institutions which appreciate the need to be part and parcel of the fight against corruption.

Mr Banda has since called on other government institutions to get involved in programs that enhance integrity and accountability.

And speaking at the same event, Anti Corruption Commission acting Director General Kapitwa Phiri says the formation of Integrity Committees has in the recent past steadily gathered pace, as evidenced by various public and private institutions voluntarily approaching the commission requesting for assistance in the formation of the Committees.

Mr. Phiri has also noted that the government’s Integrity Committee Program has gained wider acceptance in institutions.

He says the commission expects the rate of the formation of Integrity Committees to increase as the commission implements the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012.