Bafana round off Soweto training

Bafana Bafana rounded off their single training session at Nike Centre in Soweto on Monday afternoon which was attended by all local-based players ahead of Friday’s Fifa World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

The team leaves for the Atlantic Ocean Island on Tuesday morning and are expected to arrive at around 8pm the same day.

The Monday proceedings were presided over by coach Stuart Baxter and his technical staff consisting of goalkeeper coach Andre Arendse and assistant coaches Thabo Senong and Quinton Fortune.

Meanwhile, former Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena will travel with the team as part of the management staff. He will be working closely with team manager Barney Kujane.

“This is part of Safa’s endeavour to empower our legends of the game. We have resolved as the Association to work closely with our legends in a number of initiatives, whether it is within the coaching education, assisting in coaching our various national teams and many other areas.

“Most of these relations are not on full time basis but wherever we think our legends can play a major role, we will definitely make use of them,” said Safa CEO Dennis Mumble.