ZEMA continues to neutralize Kifubwa River after Sulphuric acid spillage

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) says the neutralization of affected areas of Kifubwa River in Solwezi following yesterday’s Sulphuric acid spillage has continued.

An acid tanke registration number ACZ 8934 trailer number ACM 5893 owned and operated by Badwi Construction and Transport that was transporting acid to Kasanshi mine overturned at the Kifubwa river approximately 12KM from Kasanshi mine.

ZEMA acting Manager Corporate Affairs Alexander Museshyo says the affected area on Kifubwa Bridge has since been cleaned up through neutraluization.

Mr Museshyo explains that acid spilled and entered Kifubwa river impacting its water quality and leading to fish dying in the immediate area.

He adds that affected communities have since been sensitized on the precautions that should be taken to mitigate the effects of the acid spillage.

He says the tanker was carrying approximately 29 tonnes of acid.

Mr Museshyo however, states that the estimated amount spilled will only be determined after offloading the remaining acid from the wreckage of the tanker.