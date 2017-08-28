President Lungu accords Dr Kasonde Official Funeral

The Medical Association of Zambia (MAZ) says the medical fraternity has been robbed of a gallant medical practitioner in late former Minister of Health Dr. Joseph Kasonde.

Speaking during the professional funeral ceremony in honor of Dr. Kasonde in Lusaka, ZAM President Dr. Abidan Chansa says the medical profession will remember Dr. Kasonde as a gallant medical practitioner who contributed massively to the growth of the sector.

He says Dr. Kasonde is a pioneer of what is known as the three C’s in the medicate sector namely cleanliness, caring and competency.

Dr Chansa says the medical fraternity will endeavor to build on the legacy left by late former Minister of Health.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says Dr. Kasonde was behind the vivid campaign by the PF Government of transforming the health sector.

And Lusaka Apex Medical University (LAMU) Chairman Professor Tackson Lambert says the university has lost a credible researcher who founded the university with a view of growing Zambia’s human resource in the health sector.

Meanwhile President Edgar Lungu has accorded late former Health Minister an official funeral.

In a statement made available to Q-News, Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska says President Lungu has also declared tomorrow, Tuesday 29th August,2017, the day n which the Dr Kasonde will be buried, a Day of National Morning from 06:00 hours to 18hours.

Dr Msiska has since advised that all flags will fly at half-mast and programmes of an entertainment nature on both radio and television should be cancelled or postponed.

He says the burial for the late former Minister will take place at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka preceded by a Requiem Service at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus Catholic Church at 10:00 hours.

The late Dr Kasonde, 79, died at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka on Friday,25th August,2017.