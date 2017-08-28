Police allow Tayali to stage a lone protest

The Lusaka province Police command has given Economic and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali the go ahead to stage a protest against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Mr. Tayali last week requested the Lusaka province police commissioner for permission to conduct a lone protest against what he has termed as the incompetence of the police service.

He will tomorrow, Tuesday at 10 hours start his lone protest from the Freedom Statue to Police Headquarters where he is expected to hand in a petition to the Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.

And Mr. Tayali says he is grateful that he has been allowed to protest against the Police Chief.

He notes that this is the first time this is happening in Zambia, and hopes this is a sign of change in Police service.

And Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri has confirmed to QTV news that Police have given Mr Tayali permission to stage a lone protest.