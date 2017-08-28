Govt to tackle carbon emissions

Transport and Communications Minister Engineer Brian Mushimba says a national working group has been constituted to spearhead all carbon emissions related issues in the aviation industry.

Speaking during the official opening of a seminar on carbon Emissions Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) , Mr. Mushimba has since reaffirmed government’s commitment to continue ensuring that Zambia implements policies that will help accelerate development efforts towards the vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind as contained in the 7th National Development Plan.

He says increased aviation activities and infrastructure development will result in environmental pollution from emissions.

Mr. Mushimba says the national working group is composed of the Civil Aviation Authority, Zambia Airports Corporation Limited, Aviation Fuel Suppliers and other stakeholders that have an interest in Carbon Emission related issues.

And Civil Aviation Authority Director General Gabriel Lesa is optimistic that the Aviation sector in the country will endeavor to promote a green economy by promoting the use of new generation Aircraft and management of aging aircraft to help reduce the rate of emissions of Carbon Dioxide which depletes the o-zone layer.

Mr. Lesa says by joining the Carbon off-setting scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), Zambia has made a commitment to implement the Action Plan on Emission Reduction that will help consolidate the government’s efforts in reducing climate change.