Former First Lady counsels political leaders

Former First Lady Dr. Christine Kaseba has encouraged political leaders to rise above hate and be developmental oriented.

Dr. Kaseba tells QTV News that politicians should focus on bettering the lives of Zambians instead of being confrontational with each other.

She adds that it is also important that politicians remain tolerant of each other.

Dr Kaseba who is former President Michael Sata’s widow adds that moving the country’s developmental agenda does not matter whether one is in the ruling or opposition political party, stating that even in the opposition one can offer solutions to the government of the day.

Meanwhile the former First Lady has encouraged government workers to espouse qualities possessed by late former Minister of health Dr. Joseph Kasonde.