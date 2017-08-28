FNB gives KUPEZ K15, 000 to train 300 women

First National Bank (FNB) Zambia has reaffirmed its commitment to helping create a better Zambia.

In a speech read on her behalf by Brand and Communications Specialist Luke Njovu during the handover of a K15, 000 cheque towards the training of 300 women in partnership with KUPEZ young women’s network ,FNB head strategic marketing and communications, Clotilda Mulenga said the bank focuses on the development and empowerment of the broader community through partnerships with best practice and nonprofit organizations nationwide as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Ms Mulenga states that the bank’s partnership with KUPEZ is invigorating as it focuses on young women aged between 17 and 30 years, age groups where young women are searching for their identity and trying to understand where they fit in.

She has noted the need for strong business networks among women, stating that women owned entities in the Zambian formal and informal sectors represent a significant number of enterprises.

And KUPEZ Executive Director, Norena Chiteba said her organization envisions a society where young women have a clear understanding of their self-worth and capabilities to be leaders and agents of positive change.

Ms Chiteba has stated that as inspired, motivated and empowered women, the young women who will be trained will invest in the survival, education and success of the next generation.