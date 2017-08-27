Govt commits to construct bridge across Zambezi River

Finance Minister Felix Mutati has reiterated the commitment of the Government of President Edgar Lungu to build a bridge across the Zambezi River to connect the east and west banks of the Zambezi River, in Zambezi District of North Western Province.

The Minister has also advised the North-Western Provincial Administration to expedite the preparation of a presentation on the proposed Zambezi Bridge so that the matter is tabled before Cabinet as an activity for consideration in the 2018 National Budget.

Mr. Mutati was speaking when he represented President Lungu as Guest of Honour at the 2017 Likumbi Lya Mize Traditional Ceremony of the Luvale Speaking People, held at Mize Headquarters, Zambezi District.

Responding to a concern by Mr. Kanguya, Likumbi Lya Mize Organizing Chairperson, Mr. Mutati made the assurance that as he goes back to Lusaka, he will make sure that funds are released to begin construction of a police post on the west bank.

And North-Western Province Minister Richard Kapita called for measures to spread the popularity of performing arts and skills across all the regions of Zambia.

Mr. Kapita says tourism development is not only dependent on natural resources but also on talent development.

The Provincial Minister said this when he addressed the audience which had just been treated to awesome performances by the Makishi and various Likumbi Lya Mize cultural performance groups from around the country.

Among the other dignitaries who attended the 2017 Likumbi Lya Mize Traditional Ceremony were PF Members of the Central Committee, The Parliamentary Chief Whip Richard Musukwa, Zambia’s Ambassador Designate to Sweden Rose Sikatula, Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba, Chawama Counselor Tasila Lungu, Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners from North-Western & Western Provinces.

A large contingent of Italian tourists from Venice, Italy, also attended the ceremony.