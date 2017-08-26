ZSPA rejects Lusaka Mayor’s garbage collection suggestion

The Zambia Society of Public Administration (ZSPA) has called on Lusaka residents to reject the proposal by Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba to start collecting garbage Levy via the telecoms.

ZSPA President Kelvin Esiasa feels that this proposal lacks credibility, merit and should not be supported for any cause.

Mr. Esiasa says there is no credibility in what the mayor is proposing adding that it is meant to abuse institutions like ZICTA.

He says what the mayor needs to do is to engage the citizens and see how best they can make the city clean and ensure that residents of Lusaka are committed and responsible enough to promote a clean culture and ensure that refuse is disposed of in a designated place.

He states that garbage in the central Business district and other high density areas is raising concerns that require citizens to support the local authority in maintaining it.