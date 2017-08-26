Political Parties agree to amend Political Parties Bill

Political Parties who convened in Lusaka Province to look at the Political Parties Bill have resolved to amend certain aspects of the draft, to be presented to Parliament next month.

After a meeting organized by the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue, the over 40 political parties have agreed that membership to the political parties board must be by nomination by the political parties and not by the republican president.

In a communiqué made available to QTV News, political parties have also resolved that the functions by the registrar of political parties must be aligned to and harmonize with the board.

Among other issues the political parties say they expect the submissions which have been made to be included in the final Bill before it is taken to parliament.

They have also decided that there should be equal funding for all political parties which will participate in the country’s general elections.

Meanwhile the United Nation Independence Party (UNIP) has charged that in as much as the bill will be progressive, it will attract a lot of incompetent politicians being attracted by the said political party’s fund.

Party National Chairperson Allan Malao has charged that there should be enough regulation of political party’s formulation to prevent any Jim and jack from taking advantage of the fund.