PF distances itself from cancelled HH’s prayers

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has distanced PF from Police action which led to the cancellation of Thanksgiving Prayers by the Opposition UPND.

Mr. Mwila has also challenged the UPND not to shun this year’s October 18th National Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation as they always do.

Mr. Mwila hopes UPND and other opposition parties can attend this year’s national prayers.

He has denounced assertions by UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango linking the ruling Party to a Police decision.

He says Mrs. Nalumango knows too well that the Police are not a branch of the Patriotic Front and that they make decisions, good or bad, on their own.

The PF Secretary General has also announced the appointment of Chungu Bwalya, MP, as Acting Provincial Chairperson for Northern Province, following Felix Mfula’s appointment into Foreign Service.

Mr. Mwila has also lifted suspensions for all Northern Province Party Officials with immediate effect and has since directed all who were acting to revert to their substantive positions.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.