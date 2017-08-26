Ng’oma advises politicians against being arm chair critics

Political analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma says political parties are being unfair to themselves and the nation as large by not making submissions towards the revision of the public order Act which affects all citizens.

He has advised political parties against being arm chair critics when it comes to progressive national issues.

Dr. Ng’oma who is a lecturer of political science at the University of Zambia says the revelation by Justice Minister Given Lubinda that no single political party has made submissions towards the revision of the Public Order Act is worrying.

He says this is considering that almost all political parties have been bitterly complaining about this piece of legislation, and yet they have not made submissions aimed at perfecting it.

Dr. Ng’oma says it is therefore expected at this point that political parties will avoid talking about this law because they will not be taken seriously due to their failure to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government to review this controversial piece of legislation.