NAREP asks President Lungu to engage opposition

The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) has asked President Edgar Lungu to find time to sit with opposition political parties in the country instead of rushing to meet with South African opposition leaders.

NAREP Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo says there is need for the president to meet all opposition political parties in Zambia in order to come up with mechanisms that will assist the country move forward in terms of development.

Mr. Nondo says there is need for the Head of State to engage all political stakeholders in the country and see how best they can help advance the development of the country.