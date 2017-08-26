Married couples advised to be careful with social media

A Traditional Marriage Counselor has advised married couples to be extra careful with social media because of its negative impact on marriages.

Patrick Mwansa says in as much as social media may help couples strengthen their bond, it also has serious repercussions on marriages.

Mr. Mwansa, who is also a member of the Love Sex and Marriage (LOMASE) Foundation Zambia, says couples should strive to use social media to learn good values and not look for love or other negative things as this will work against them.

He says experience has shown that social media is also contributing to relationship break ups because some people cannot handle seeing their partner spend too much time on the internet.