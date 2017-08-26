Govt called upon to clarify on HIV testing

The Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) has called for clarity from government with regards the match talked about new policy on HIV Counseling and testing.

Council President Suzyo Zimba says people are left to wonder whether it is mandatory or routine due to the continued contradictory statements on the matter coming from government officials.

He notes that President Edgar Lungu has maintained that it is mandatory testing, while on the other hand the minister of health it is saying it is routine testing.

Mr. Zimba has however, welcomed the intention of the policy for people to test for HIV and know their status.

He has since encouraged people not to be scared or panic because this is aimed at improving their health status.

Mr. Zimba has also challenged leaders to lead by example by testing for HIV publicly to motivate Zambians to follow suit.