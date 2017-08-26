Former Health Minister Kasonde has died

Immediate past Minister of Health Dr. Joseph Kasonde has died.

Family sources revealed that Dr Kasonde died last night around 21:30hrs after a battle with liver cancer.

Zambia Medical Association President Dr Abidan Chansa has confirmed the death of Dr Kasonde.

Dr. Kasonde, 79, was nominated Member of Parliament and appointed cabinet minister, in 2011, by the late Republican president, Michael Sata, and reappointed to the same position by President Edgar Lungu.

He saved until 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, five children and several grandchildren.

And Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the Health sector has been robbed of an internationally acclaimed practitioner of medicine.

Meanwhile, Zambia Medical Association President Dr. Abidan Chansa says Dr. Kasonde’s contribution to humanity and the practice of medicine is immeasurable.

He says Dr. Kasonde served the profession well and showed how a medical doctor ought to conduct themselves in the life of a medical officer.

And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila the Party is saddened at the death of one of its senior member.

In a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda, Mr. Mwila says Dr Kasonde was a loyal member of the Patriotic Front who served as the Minister of Health from October 2011 to 2016.

He says his loyalty to the Party, dedication to duty and disciplined work culture was inspirational to those in the Party who looked up to him.

The PF Secretary General says the Party is grieving to lose such a pillar of wisdom and strength.