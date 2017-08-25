ZCTU accuses Govt of imposing wage freeze

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has charged that the move by government to abandon the negotiation process for improved conditions of service for public service workers is an indirect imposition of a wage freeze.

ZCTU President Chishimba Nkole has accused the government of playing hide and seek in the negotiation process.

Mr Nkole says the silence by government with regards the improvement of workers conditions of service is demotivating to public service workers.

He says the workers are facing hard times, thus the need for the government to conclude the negotiations.

Mr Nkole says the government should act responsibly on this matter by coming out in the open to state its clear position on the matter.