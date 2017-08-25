Tayali seeks Police permission for lone-walk

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has written to the Lusaka province Police Command seeking permission to conduct a peaceful lone-walk against police incompetence and inefficiency.

In a letter dated 25th August, 2017 addressed to Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri made available to QTV News, Mr. Tayali is notifying the police of his intentions to take a lone-walk from Freedom Statue to Police Headquarters and hand in his petition to the Inspector of Police.

Mr. Tayali is asking the police to allow him take a lone-walk on Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 starting at 10:00hrs to 11:00hrs.

He says the objective of the walk is to highlight the arbitrary arrests of citizens, which end up in nolle prosequi while others do not even go to court, yet citizens spend time in police custody.

Mr Tayali has also expressed displeasure on how the Police continue to criminalize, a former Police Commissioner- Fanwell Siandenge over a case that has already been disposed-off by a competent court.