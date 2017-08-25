Police block HH thanksgiving prayers

Police in Lusaka have blocked conveners of the thanksgiving prayers on the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from holding their prayer service.

Police sealed-off the Cathedral of the Holy Cross where the thanksgiving prayers were scheduled to take place.

And when contacted for a comment, Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri told QTV News via telephone that the conveners did not notify the Police of their meeting in accordance with the law.

Mr. Phiri says when the police informed the convener who happens to be City of Refuge Ministries Overseer Pastor Kangwa Chileshe that they did not notify the police to have such a meeting, he insisted that with or without a permit they will go ahead.

He says this alone shows that there was no good intention by the conveners.