Malama encourages Zambians to know HIV status

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr. Kennedy Malama says the country risks losing THE gains it has made in the fight against HIV if Zambians do not attach a positive approach towards the fight.

Dr. Malama says the ministry’s focus is to ensure that Zambians take HIV testing as an opportunity for everyone to know their status.

He tells Q-News that trivializing HIV testing is at the country’s own peril.

Dr Malama says it is devastating to note that people continue trooping to hospitals with advanced AIDS when it can be contained in its early stages.

The Permanent Secretary says this should not be the case as the country has the necessary information and resources to ensure that HIV is contained and doesn’t develop into AIDS.