Lusaka woman sets own daughter on fire

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 29 year old woman for allegedly setting on fire her 12 years old biological daughter using Kerosene.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified the woman as Prudence Phiri of unmarked house number in Lusaka’s Old Kanyama Compound.

Ms Katongo says the suspect was apprehended by concerned members of the public who later surrendered her to Police.

She says this happened on 24th August, 2017 at about 17:00 hours in Old Kanyama Compound.

Ms Katongo explains that the victim sustained multiple burns on the body and was rushed to Kanyama Hospital for medical attention, while the suspect is detained in police custody.

Meanwhile, one person died while five others sustained serious injuries in an accident which happened on 24th August, 2017 around 11:00 hours at Chamilala area in Nyimba District of Eastern Province on Great East road.

The Police Spokesperson has told QFM News that the accident happened when the driver of a Toyota Allion bearing a Malawian registration number II9955 failed to keep to his lane and in the process collided with the Scania Marcopolo bus registration number ABE 5435 belonging to Bells Transport which was being driven by Chaisa Phiri aged 58 of John Lenge Compound in Lusaka.

She says one passenger on the bus identified as Charles Banda of Garden Compound in Lusaka sustained head injuries and died on the way to Chamilala rural Health center while another passenger sustained serious injuries.

Ms Katongo says the driver of the Allion identified as Manala Jeke a Malawian national and his three passengers sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Nyimba District Hospital.