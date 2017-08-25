FFTUZ welcomes approval of bill to repeal employment related laws

The Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia (FFTUZ) is confident that the approval by Cabinet for a bill to be introduced in Parliament to repeal and replace some laws relating to employment will add value in the lives of the workers.

FFTUZ Presiden t Chingati Msiska tells QTV News that it is long overdue for government to repeal and replace the Employment Act, the Employment Act for Special Provisions, the Employment of Young Persons and Children Act, and the Minimum Wages and Conditions of Employment Act.

Mr. Msiska says this will no doubt provide an improved environment for the protection of the fundamental principles and rights at work, whilst promoting productive employment and economic growth.

He states that it is important that the government is keeping abreast with the emergence of modern forms of employment trends.