CiSCA urges stakeholders not to relax on dialogue

Civil Society Constitutional Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mambo has observed that if stakeholders who have been advocating for national dialogue continue to relax, the political tension in the country will not be diffused.

Bishop Mambo says stakeholders should not relax simply because UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is out of prison, but that they should continue with the spirit of promoting dialogue more especially between President Edgar Lungu and Mr. Hichilema.

He says the two leaders on the other hand should commit themselves to dialoging.

Bishop Mambo has told QTV News that the Catholic Church, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and other church mother bodies together with the civil society and other bodies should strive to work hard towards the successful hosting of this important undertaking.