Tayali backs President Lungu

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has backed President Edgar Lungu’s decision to engage in talks with South African opposition Leaders.

Mr. Tayali says the president’s intent to engage the opposition leaders was progressive owing to the misunderstandings that they have had with government in the recent past.

He says the talks could have been an opportunity for the Zambian government and the South African opposition to put their differences aside.

Mr. Tayali however, blames the people who prematurely announced the president’s intentions to meet the opposition leaders who in turn snubbed the President.