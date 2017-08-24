Reduction in mealie meal prices cheers CSPR

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) is confident that the reduction in mealie meal prices in most parts of the country will have a positive impact on poverty alleviation.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says in quest to alleviate the high poverty levels in the country, it is important that the staple food is made affordable for the majority Zambians.

Mr. Nshindano states that the government can then maintain and probably improve this status by motivating the farmers who produce the maize.

He says government should not leave behind the farmers, but rather motivate them so that they can produce more so that the price of mealie meal can reduce even further.

Meanwhile, the CSPR Executive Director says the planned laying off of over 4, 000 miners at Mopani Copper Mines is a drawback to the fight against poverty in the country.