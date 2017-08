Indians have right to privacy, Supreme Court rules

India’s Supreme Court has ruled that citizens have a fundamental right to privacy, in a landmark judgement.

The nine judges ruled that the right to privacy “is protected as an intrinsic part of Article 21 that protects life and liberty”.

The verdict came in response to privacy concerns over a controversial government biometric ID card scheme.

Rights groups are concerned personal data could be misused. The authorities want registration to be compulsory.

BBC