Indian investor begins construction of 54 MW solar power plant in Kafue

An Indian contractor has announced the commencement of the construction of a sixty million dollars 54 Mega Watts solar power plant in Kafue district.

Indian contractor, STERLING and WILSON has since assured the nation that the task to add 54 Mega Watts to the nation will be accomplished by May 2018.

Company head of human resource for Northern region Atul Goyal says 52 hectares of land in Kafue would be utilized for the project.

Mr Goyal says the project is important as it will promote clean energy, as well as result in skills transfer.

This came to light when Mr. Goyal paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s high commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga at the Zambian chancery in New Delhi.

And Mrs. Kapijimpanga said investing in Zambia’s energy sector is the finest move especially that electricity tariffs are now cost reflective.

She has since assured the investor of government’s support during the implementation of the project.

This is contained in a statement made available to Q-News by first secretary press and tourism at the Zambian mission in New Delhi India,Bangwe Naviley.