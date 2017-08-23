Political parties convene to look at political parties bill

Political Parties have convened in Lusaka to chat the way forward regarding the Political Parties Bill which has been strongly opposed by opposition political parties.

The bill is expected to be tabled before Parliament in the next sitting.

The national consultative Forum organized by the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID), has attracted over 40 political parties.

Speaking during the opening of the forum at Mika Convention Center, ZCID Chairperson Captain Walusiku Liambela says the Political Parties Bill was initiated by Political Parties through ZCID in September 2015.

Captain Liambela says political parties agreed on a joint position regarding the contents of the Political Parties Act.

She says this was achieved through a long process of consultations across and within political parties regarding the modalities and content of the proposed Political Parties Act.

Captain Liambela who is also UPND Deputy Secretary General, says political parties were availed a copy of the Kenyan Political Parties Act as a study document from which a suitable law for Zambia could be derived without having to start from scratch.

Speaking earlier, ZCID Executive Director Monica Kanjimana encouraged political parties to speak with one voice in trying to perfect the final draft of the Political Parties Bill.