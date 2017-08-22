Routine HIV testing progressive – Chief Chikanta

Chief Chikanta of the Tonga speaking people says the Universal, Routine, Counseling, Testing, and Treatment of HIV is progressive, but infringes on human rights.

Chief Chikanta tells Q-News that this is progressive in the sense that it will be able to save so many lives once people have known their HIV statuses.

He notes the needs to sensitize people especially those in the rural areas to avoid discrimination.

The traditional leader has however, stated that in as much as the move is progressive, it is somehow against Human rights.