Egypt international joins Wits

BidVest Wits have completed the loan signing of Egypt international striker Amr Gamal from Al Ahly.

The 26-year-old, who is one of the lead forwards for his country, was unveiled by The Clever Boys on Tuesday.

“Egyptian striker Amr Gamal has joined us on a one-year loan from Al Ahly. Welcome to the family,” Wits confirmed in a tweet.

Gamal adds to the forward options of Wits coach Gavin Hunt, who also has James Keene, Gabadinho Mhango, Eleazar Rodgers and Phakamani Mahlambi in his squad.

Gamal becomes the first Egyptian player to feature in the South African domestic league.