Dual citizenship: applications by Zambians in the diaspora priority – Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says Zambia will prioritise applications of Zambians living in the Diaspora that would want to restore their lost Zambian citizenship.

Mr. Kampyongo says priority will be given to Zambians that have renounced their citizen in preference to other countries due to circumstances.

Speaking at the Zambian Chancery in Pretoria, South Africa when he addressed Zambians living in that country, Mr. Kampyongo says the Dual Citizenship clause enshrined in the Zambian constitution has since been operationalised after extensive consultations with various stakeholders.

He says the Citizenship Board and its Secretariat have been put in place to speedily process applications for the restoration of Zambian Citizenship using a digitalised system in collaboration with the Department of National Registration.

He has said the digitalization of the two institutions would centrally restore biometric data and hence remove the delays and inconveniences that people used to experience in the past.

Mr. Kampyongo has since encouraged those with intentions to acquire Dual Citizenship to take advantage of the favourable laws put in place to ensure they do not lose out on their natural inheritance of belonging to Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa Naomi Nyawali.