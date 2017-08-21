Zambia’s economy stable – Mutati assures investors

Finance Minister Felix Mutati has assured the investor community in South Africa that Zambia’s Economic environment has stabilized following consistent economic policies.

Mr. Mutati says the economic trajectory for Zambia is positive and growing stronger as the country is enjoying entrenched democracy and political stability.

He was speaking at the infrastructure Africa Business Forum held at the Convention Centre in Sandton South Africa attended by several investors from both within and outside South Africa.

Mr. Mutati says Zambia’s micro economic fundamentals are heading in the right direction as inflation was low and the exchange rate stable.

He stated that good governance and policy consistency have been the hallmark of Zambia’s economic gains so far.

And Mr. Mutati has urged African governments to prioritise infrastructure development to enable Africa compete effectively at the international level.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by First Secretary press and public relations at Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa Naomi Nyawali.