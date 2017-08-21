Topstar committed to address customers’ concerns

Topstar Zambia Limited says it is committed to work on the several complaints coming from clients ranging from quality of the picture and some decoders not having all the channels.

Topstar Public Relations manager Mwazi Chanda has told QTV News that due to the heavy traffic at sales outlets and other dealers, some clients were not able to get the necessary information on how to use the Topstar decoders.

Ms Chanda says depending on the area of the person who purchased the decoder; some are unable to receive the signal.

She explains that only clients along the line of rail up to Kalomo are able to receive the signal.