Peter Chanda slams Maimane, Malema

The opposition New Congress Party (NCP) has warned Democratic Alliance Leader Mmusi Maimane and his Economic Freedom Fighters counterpart Julius Malema to stay away from Zambian issues.

In a walk in interview with QTV News today, NCP leader Charles Chanda says it is shocking to see how the two South African opposition leaders have taken interest in the affairs of the country whilst ignoring the manner things that need their attention in their country.

Pastor Chanda says the two leaders should not vent their anger on Zambia after several of their attempts to remove South Africa President Jacob Zuma from office.

And Pastor Chanda has praised President Edgar Lungu for extending his hand to the two leaders in trying to engage them in dialogue despite them snubbing the Head of State.

He says President Lungu has demonstrated that he is a democratic leader while Mr. Maimane and Mr. Malema have proved that they are undemocratic by setting conditions before meeting the president.