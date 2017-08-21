ILO implores ‘the media’

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has implored the media to help advance opportunities for women and men to obtain decent and productive work, in conditions of freedom, equity, security and human dignity.

ILO Country Director for Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, Alexio Musindo says the media shapes public opinion and must be responsive to the concerns of individuals and society.

Speaking in Livingstone during a media training on communicating labour rights, Mr. Musindo says Journalists have a social responsibility to provide their audience with relevant stories, accurate reports and informed analysis.

He has noted with sadness the distortion in information and the missing link often perceived in media coverage between the moral outrage expressed by the public and the facts that caused it.

Mr. Musindo has reaffirmed the ILO’s commitment to continue promoting the decent work agenda, and striving for social justice.

Speaking at the same event, Zambia Union of Journalists (ZUJ) President Shamaoma Musonda observed that the cost of human labour has turned into something employers are not appreciating properly and get to come up with all sorts of aggressive moves to ensure they pay workers close to nothing.

Mr. Musonda says this has led to abuse of staff especially those vulnerable because of immigration issues, poverty and joblessness among others.

The workshop has drawn participants from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and South Africa.