Govt warns casual workers at UTH

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr. Kennedy Malama has sent a stern warning to casual workers at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) who staged a protest today.

The casual workers were protesting against casualization at the country’s biggest health institution and demanded to be put on permanent employment.

But when reached for a comment, Dr. Malama said the ministry will not condone any form of indiscipline from its workers, whether in full employment or not.

He says it is inappropriate for casual workers to protest when government was already working on modalities aimed at bringing to an end casualization of labour in the ministry.

Dr. Malama has stated that the ministry will only put casual workers who are performing on permanent employment.

He says the ministry already identified a good number of performing casuals in its data base.

Dr Malama has since described the protest by the casual workers as unfortunate.