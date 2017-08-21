Govt partners with ZAMPOST to roll out social cash transfer scheme

Government has partnered with the Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST) in rolling out the social cash transfer payment system to 27 districts in Luapula and western provinces.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the social cash transfer Zampost payment system, ministry of community development and social services permanent secretary Howard Sikwela said the pilot program intends to reach over 100,000 beneficiaries by the end of 2017.

Mr. Sikwela states that the ministry is committed to ensuring that the social cash transfer program is safe and secure and reaches the intended beneficiaries.

He says eradicating poverty is top on the government’s agenda which is why such programs are being given much and required attention and emphasis as can be seen through increased funding in the social cash transfer programs over the years.

Mr Sikwela notes that the manual distribution of funds to the beneficiaries is very risky, hence the need for online systems to be introduced.

And Zampost Postmaster General Macpherson Chanda promised to ensure that all the intended beneficiaries are reached in the rural areas.

Mr Chanda says Zampost has since opened an online system that will be used in paying out the cash transfer, which will also promote transparency and accountability.