Govt encourages investors to invest in cotton value addition

Government has encouraged investors to invest in cotton value addition within the country.

Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa notes that 90 percent of cotton exported from the country is in its raw form, which shields more revenue from farmers and the country at large.

He says this would not be the case if there is value addition within the country on the crop, to export already finished products like cloths and oils.

He says way back the country had companies on the Copperbelt that would spin cotton and export valuable its products, which brought in revenue, and hopes that the same can be done this time.

He has since called on the private sector to rise to the occasion and invest in the product’s value addition.