PF hands over the Presidency of CAPP

Patriotic Front has today handed over the Presidency of Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) based on the organization’s principle of rotational leadership.

The General Assembly has thanked the Patriotic Front and Zambia for having provided leadership to the continental body since its inception in 2013 to date.

The General Assembly saw the election of PF Member of the Central Committee Paul Moonga to the Regional Executive Committee of CAPP.

PF Secretary General and immediate past President of CAPP Davies Mwila has called for more collaboration and unity of purpose.

Mr. Mwila says no one can deny that Political parties have an important role to play in constructing Africa’s desired future.

The PF Secretary General has further called on CAPP to explore new partnerships.

He has also called for what he has termed Africanization of Democracy if democracy is to deliver development for African States.

Mr. Mwila has cautioned CAPP against the temptation of discrimination anyone on account of colour.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News today by PF media Director Sunday Chanda.