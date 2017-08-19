Lusambo vows to monitor developmental projects

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has vowed to closely monitor all developmental projects on the Copperbelt and ensure that the major beneficiaries are the local people.

Mr. Lusambo notes that there are many developmental projects on the Copperbelt, adding that he is going to ensure that there is a win-win situation between investors and the local people.

He says government will not let its people suffer at the expense of business entities but empower them through the projects being rolled out in the province.

He has stated that close monitoring is the reason why the republican president, President Edgar Lungu has strategically placed him on the province to ensure that all the activities are in line with the country’s developmental agenda.