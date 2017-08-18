Shonga smells Chan qualification

In-form Chipolopolo striker Justin Shonga says fans should expect a good game in Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) match against South Africa.

Shonga who netted a last minute equalizer in the first leg encounter in South Africa to earn Zambia a 2-all away draw in East London told Fazfootball.com that the team is focused on winning the match before their home crowd.

The Chipolopolo boys went through the paces on Thursday afternoon with Power Dynamos striker Alex Ng’onga teaming up with his colleagues after missing out on the first leg.

N’gonga trained with the team with his presence looking to boost the Zambian attack.

Zambia needs to avoid defeat or a high scoring draw to earn qualification to the Kenya 2018 championship.

The Chipolopolo boys had their final training session ahead of Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) clash against South Africa at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Team coach Wedson Nyirenda led the team through a soft work out with the lads working on set pieces.

Earlier physical trainer Milos Buzjic had led the team through a conditioning session.

During foot volleyball session the lads did a kick about with stakes seemingly high given the celebration that every mistake elicited from the winning side.