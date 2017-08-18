DPP enters Nolle in Police IG case against Tayali

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has entered a Nolle Prosequi in a case where the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja sued Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali for Libel.

When the case came up for continuation of trial, the defense informed the court that it was ready to continue cross examining the Inspector General, but Magistrate Felix Kaoma said the DPP had filed a nolle.

Lawyer Mulambo Haimbe informed the court that they were ready to continue with the case.

Magistrate Kaoma then informed the defense that the case had been discontinued by the DPP.

He said he noticed on record that the DPP yesterday filed in a nolle.

He then dismissed the accused.

Magistrate Kaoma told Mr. Tayali that he is a free man in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tayali in a statement says the DPP has come to the rescue of the Inspector General of Police.

Mr. Tayali says he wants Mr. Kanganja to arrest him again so that they finish this case once and for all.

He argues that he has enough evidence to prove his case and that he is not scared of him because he is also a citizen of this country.

He says President Lungu should consider firing the IG.