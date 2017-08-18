Continued killing of old people worries Human Rights Commission

The Human Rights Commission has expressed concern at the growing pattern of killing older persons on suspicion of witchcraft and calls for increased awareness and protection of their rights.

Human Rights Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muelya has told QFM News that the revelation by Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dr. Charles Mbita that the province was recording an average of 10 deaths of older persons killed on suspicion of practicing sorcery is deeply disheartening.

Mr. Muleya says the commission is deeply concerned because the killing older persons on suspicion of practicing witchcraft is becoming a pattern and widespread in a number of provinces in this country. This is regrettable.

He says older persons have a right to life and from any form of discrimination under Articles 12 and 23 of the Zambian Constitution, which must be protected.

He adds that the practice of killing older persons is a serious crime of murder which must be seriously addressed by various stakeholders.

Mr. Muleya says the Commission calls for an end to harmful stereotyping and hostile prejudices against older persons which are resulting in age-related discrimination and aggravated violence such as killing them.