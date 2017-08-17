Release of HH sign of Judiciary independence – PF

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is a sign of judicial independence as well as the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr. Mwila says politicians should never lose sight of the rule of law as no one is above the law.

He says the release of Mr Hichilema and his co-accused has proved wrong those within and outside Zambia who championed an agenda of tarnishing the country’s leadership and image to the world.

And the Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa has commended the judiciary for the competence and independence in the manner it has handled the treason case.

Mr. Mulemwa has since urged all patriotic and well-meaning Zambians to respect the judiciary’s independence.

Meanwhile New Congress Party president Pastor Peter Chanda says the release of Mr Hichilema has proved that Zambia’s democracy is stronger and that government respects the rule of law.