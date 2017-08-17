President Lungu dares stakeholders on Mandatory HIV testing

President Edgar Lungu has dared stakeholders planning to take him to court over his recent pronouncement on mandatory HIV testing to go ahead.

President Lungu says his duty and responsibility is to protect the lives of Zambians and to see to it that they are healthy.

The Head of State said this at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport shortly before departure for Rwanda to attend the inauguration ceremony of that country’s President-elect Paul Kagame.

President Lungu says government means well; therefore Zambians should not panic or be scared following the pronouncement on mandatory HIV testing.

He says it is unfair that some people are even labeling him a dictator simply because the landmark pronouncement he made.

President says he cannot be a dictator when he is showing commitment in promoting good health practices.

The President left KK International Airport aboard the presidential jet at 15:10hours and was seen off by now acting President Inonge Wins, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, some cabinet ministers, defence chiefs, senior government and PF officials.