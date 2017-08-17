Mandatory HIV testing received with mixed feelings

The announcement by President Edgar Lungu that HIV Testing, Counseling and Treatment is now mandatory for all patients seeking medical attention in government health facilities has been received with mixed feelings.

Hope for Human Rights Executive Director Smart Chanda has condemned the decision by government saying compulsory HIV testing is a serious infringement of human rights.

He has told Q-news that government should have firstly consulted and considered the rights of the people before taking such a step.

Mr. Chanda has advised government to learn to consult the Zambian people when making decisions that affect them.

But Centre for Reproductive Health Education (CRHE) Executive Director Amos Mwale has welcomed the move by government in view of the commitment Zambia has made of achieving the 90, 90, 90 target.

Mr. Mwale however notes the policy decision government has made requires a lot of commitment, hence the need for government to ensure that more funding is allocated towards the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) programs.

Meanwhile National Organization for Women Against Mental Health Related Illnesses Executive Director Chishipe Mutale says government should have educated the public first.