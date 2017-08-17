Govt outlines measures when selling TopStar decoders

Government has announced measures aimed at reducing the possibility of fraud as well as preventing commercial entities from benefiting from the sale of subsidized TopStar decoders which are going for K99 for a full kit.

In a statement, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga says any member of the public who wishes to purchase a Topstar decoder must produce their personal identification for the purchase and registration of Topstar decoders at the point of purchase.

Ms Mulenga says an individual can only purchase one decoder using their personal ID which must be presented at the point of purchase, failure to which no decoder will be sold.

And Ms Mulenga says government is happy with the public response to the ongoing sale of the Topstar decoders that will ensure that the public migrates from analogue to digital television.

She has described the response from the public to the sale of the decoders along the line of rail as overwhelming.

Ms Mulenga states that Government hopes the majority of citizens along the line of rail will acquire decoders from Topstar and their outlets by the deadline day for the switch off of analogue television, which is October 1st.