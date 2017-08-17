Barcelona: Van hits crowds in Ramblas tourist area

A van has ploughed into crowds in Barcelona’s Ramblas tourist area.

Spanish police say several people have been injured in a “massive crash”, while emergency services are urging people to stay away from the area around Plaça Catalunya.

Reports from the scene say people are taking cover in nearby shops and cafes.

Reuters news agency reports that emergency services have requested the closure of local metro and train stations.

Marc Esparcia, a 20-year-old student who lives in Barcelona, told the BBC: “There was a loud noise and everybody ran for cover. There were a lot people, lots of families [at the site], this is one of the most visited sites in Barcelona.

“I think several people were hit. It was horrible, there was panic. Terrible.”

He said he was now taking cover inside a Starbucks coffee shop.