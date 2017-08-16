TALC against compulsory HIV testing

Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign (TALC) is against the policy on mandatory HIV Testing, Counselling and Treatment for all patients who visit public health institutions to seek medical attention, as announced by President Edgar Lungu.

TALC Country Coordinator Felix Mwanza has told QTV News via telephone that while the government might mean well, mandatory HIV testing is against human rights.

Mr. Mwanza says a person must give a consent that they be tested for HIV because of the impact this might have on one’s life if found to be positive.

He says the mandatory HIV testing will also result in many people shunning health institutions for fear of being tested for HIV.

Mr. Mwanza says though the government may have outstanding goals, this is not the correct way of testing people.

He says government should focus on encouraging people to go for Voluntary Counseling and Testing instead of compelling them to do HIV tests.